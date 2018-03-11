Flyers' Claude Giroux: Riding six-game, seven-point streak
Giroux scored his 24th goal of the season in a 2-1 win over the Jets.
With the goal, Giroux extended his current point streak to six games and seven points (two goals, five assists). He has 81 points, which plunks him into a three-way tie with Connor McDavid and Nathan McKinnon for third in NHL scoring. Giroux is just about as automatic as they come for fantasy activation.
