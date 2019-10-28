Flyers' Claude Giroux: Scores another, but Flyers lose
Giroux scored his second goal of the 2019-20 season in a 5-3 loss to the Islanders on Sunday.
Giroux has scored twice in his last three games, after going seven straight contests without a goal to begin the year. The Flyers' forward has six points in his last six games. Keep him in your lineup, as Giroux is far too talented to bench because of a few fruitless performances. He recorded four shots on net in the loss, tied for most on the team.
