Flyers' Claude Giroux: Scores eighth goal of first period
Giroux scored his 22nd goal of 2018-19 in Thursday's 7-3 loss to St. Louis.
The Flyers' captain scored with 43 seconds remaining in the first period, a period that saw the red lamp go off an astonishing eight times. Giroux now has 83 points, and for a second straight season, he'll finish averaging more than a point per night. It's worth noting that despite the point-per-night pace, Giroux fell well short of matching his production from a year ago, a campaign that saw him produce 102 points, the most he's ever had in a single season.
