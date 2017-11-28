Flyers' Claude Giroux: Scores in fourth straight

Giroux had a pair of assists in a 5-4 Monday loss to Pittsburgh.

Giroux's now scored in four consecutive contests and has six points during that stretch. He's comfortable on the wing and he's focused, which is one main reason he's averaging better than a point per game. He should be a fixture in the lineup in all formats.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories