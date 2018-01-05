Flyers' Claude Giroux: Scoring in bunches
Giroux's next multi-point outing will be his 15th this season.
The Flyers captain is in vintage form, as he's up to 13 goals and 35 helpers through 40 contests. His tremendous vision leads to copious assist totals each year, but a career-high 16.3 shooting percentage has the venerable veteran on track to possibly approach a new career high in goals. It gets even better when you consider that he's skated to a plus-10 rating and that's the highest it's been since he dropped a plus-20 spot in the 2010-11 campaign.
