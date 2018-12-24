Flyers' Claude Giroux: Scoring streak ends
Giroux didn't have a point Sunday in a 3-2 win over the Rangers, but he played 23:45 and put four shots on net.
Giroux's scoreless night broke a three-game point streak, but fantasy owners have nothing to quibble about. He's got 42 points through 35 games, including 13 points in 11 contests in December.
More News
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: On hot streak•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Leads Flyers to comeback win•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Exceeding point per game once again•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Elite in assists again•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Bags trio of helpers in win•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Milestone afternoon for slick forward•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...