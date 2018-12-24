Flyers' Claude Giroux: Scoring streak ends

Giroux didn't have a point Sunday in a 3-2 win over the Rangers, but he played 23:45 and put four shots on net.

Giroux's scoreless night broke a three-game point streak, but fantasy owners have nothing to quibble about. He's got 42 points through 35 games, including 13 points in 11 contests in December.

