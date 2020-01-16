Flyers' Claude Giroux: Sends power-play helper

Giroux recorded a power-play assist in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues.

Giroux put a puck near the front of the net, and a quick pass from James van Riemsdyk set up Travis Konecny for the third-period tally. In 47 games this season, Giroux has 32 points (13 goals, 19 helpers), 140 shots on goal and a plus-6 rating. He's exceeded 40 assists in each of the last six seasons, including 60-plus in the last two, but it's been a noticeably tougher year for the 32-year-old in 2019-20.