Flyers' Claude Giroux: Sends power-play helper
Giroux recorded a power-play assist in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blues.
Giroux put a puck near the front of the net, and a quick pass from James van Riemsdyk set up Travis Konecny for the third-period tally. In 47 games this season, Giroux has 32 points (13 goals, 19 helpers), 140 shots on goal and a plus-6 rating. He's exceeded 40 assists in each of the last six seasons, including 60-plus in the last two, but it's been a noticeably tougher year for the 32-year-old in 2019-20.
More News
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Lacking assists•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Points in five straight games•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Keeps point streak going with goal•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Assists in three straight outings•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Snags power-play helper•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Increasing production•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.