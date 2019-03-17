Flyers' Claude Giroux: Set to play Sunday
Giroux (illness) will suit up for Sunday's showdown in Pittsburgh, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The Flyers' Captain was in danger of missing his first game since the 2015-16 season but will assume his usual top-line role. Plug Giroux into fantasy lineups for all formats as usual.
