Flyers' Claude Giroux: Sets club record in win

Giroux notched two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

His outlet pass early in the first period sprung Sean Couturier for what proved to be the winning goal, and then in the third he carved out a piece of Flyers history, as his PP assist gave him 235 for his career and broke a tie with Bobby Clarke for the all-time franchise lead. Giroux hasn't been on his usual point-a-game pace this season, but he's doing his best to catch up -- the 32-year-old is on a six-game point streak during which he's racked up three goals and 11 points.