Flyers' Claude Giroux: Sets up both goals in defeat

Giroux had a pair of assists, but his team fell short in a 3-2 shootout loss to Los Angeles on Thursday.

Giroux has been a tad inconsistent as of late, scoring seven points in seven games, but taking zeros in four of those games. You're obviously not benching him in season-long leagues, as his potential value is worth the possible zero there. But in daily leagues, he might not be worth the high price his numbers command, given his feast-or-famine performances as of late.