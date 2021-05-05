Giroux recorded two assists in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Penguins.

Giroux helped out on goals by Sean Couturier and Travis Konecny in the contest. The 33-year-old Giroux is up to 41 points, 114 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 51 contests this year. He continues to work in a top-line role, and his offense is worthy of such usage.