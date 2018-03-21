Flyers' Claude Giroux: Sets up three goals in shootout loss
Giroux collected three assists -- including two helpers on the power play -- in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Red Wings.
Giroux didn't get a shootout attempt, but those don't count in most fantasy setups anyway. The top-line, power-play pivot now has 26 goals and a whopping 61 assists through 74 games this season. Fantasy players who bet on a rebound from his 58-point 2016-17 campaign should be ecstatic about Giroux's return to elite form.
More News
