Giroux was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Tuesday, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Tuesday's game against the Capitals has already been postponed, as the Flyers now have three players -- Giroux, Justin Braun and Travis Sanheim -- in the league's virus protocol. There's no indication that the players have tested positive for the virus, so they all have uncertain timelines to return. For now, the Flyers' next scheduled game is Feb. 14 against the Rangers.