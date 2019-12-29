Flyers' Claude Giroux: Snags power-play helper
Giroux recorded a power-play assist and four shots on goal in Saturday's 6-1 loss to the Sharks.
Giroux had the primary helper on Ivan Provorov's lone tally for the Flyers. While he's far below a point-per-game pace, Girouxi s at 26 points (11 goals, 15 assists) in 38 games. The 31-year-old has added 116 shots on goal and a plus-7 rating.
