Flyers' Claude Giroux: Snaps scoring funk

Giroux registered a goal and two assists during Thursday's 5-3 win over Montreal.

The Philly captain had recorded just a single goal and three assists through his previous 10 games, so this was a welcomed offensive outburst. The dry spells have been few and far between, though. Giroux has already topped his 2016-17 numbers in 28 fewer games, and he's on track to post his first point-per-game showing since the 2013-14 campaign. Shifting over to the wing has proven to be a huge success for the veteran, and Giroux's rejuvenated offense has been a huge boon to fantasy owners who took a chance on him after his point total declined in three consecutive seasons..