Flyers' Claude Giroux: Snaps six-game goal skid
Giroux collected a goal, an assist, two shots and a plus-3 rating during Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Islanders.
While Giroux had just three helpers during the six-game goalless stretch, the minor slump barely took a toll on his year-long numbers. The 29-year-old veteran has 10 goals and 25 points through 23 games, after all. His shift to the wing has been a significant boon to his fantasy value, as he's having his best offensive showing since 2013-14 playing with Sean Couturier and Jakub Voracek in all situations.
