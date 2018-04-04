Flyers' Claude Giroux: Stays hot in loss to Isles

Giroux scored a goal and added a power-play assist during Tuesday's 5-4 loss to the Islanders.

The veteran is just padding his career-best numbers now. He's marked the scoresheet in 16 of his past 17 contests for eight tallies and 15 helpers dating back to March 1. Additionally, he only needs three points through the final two games of the campaign to hit 100. This has been one of the best rebound campaigns in recent memory after Giroux collected just 14 goals and 44 assists in 2016-17.