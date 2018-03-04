Flyers' Claude Giroux: Stays white-hot

Giroux scored the game-tying goal and tallied an assist in Saturday's 7-6 shootout loss to Tampa Bay.

Giroux has been white-hot of late, tallying 19 points, including eight goals, in his last 12 games. He's in a three-way tie with Steven Stamkos and Connor McDavid for third in overall league scoring. Use him well.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories