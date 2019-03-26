Flyers' Claude Giroux: Still racking up assists

Giroux has one goal in the last 13 games but still has 80 points in 76 contests this season.

The Flyers captain hasn't been able to find the back of the net with regularity this season, but he has 14 assists in the last 13 games, giving him more than a point per game average despite just one goal during that stretch. Last season, he posted a league-high 68 assists, and Giroux could possibly surpass that for a new career high if he picks up his assist pace a little more in the final two weeks. He has 20 goals and 60 helpers in 76 games.