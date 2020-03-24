Flyers' Claude Giroux: Struggling at even strength
Giroux has 21 goals, 53 points and a plus-7 rating in 69 games this season.
After racking up over 40 even-strength assists in each of the previous two seasons, Giroux has just 18 in 2019-20. The 32-year-old forward combined for 187 points from 2017-2019, so his drastic falloff has been a huge letdown for fantasy owners. Even if the NHL doesn't finish the regular season, Giroux has reached the 20-goal mark for the sixth time in the last seven years.
