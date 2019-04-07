Flyers' Claude Giroux: Tacks on two helpers
Giroux set up two goals in Saturday's loss to the Hurricanes.
It was a disappointing season for the Flyers, but Giroux posted over a point per game for the second consecutive season, accruing 85 points in 82 games. The 31-year-old winger also played in every game for the third straight year. The Flyers have enough cap space to add more top players this summer, which would give Giroux another solid opportunity at a similar output next season.
