Flyers' Claude Giroux: Tallies a pair of scores

Giroux scored two goals on eight shots in a 6-5 shootout victory against the Panthers on Tuesday.

The Flyers captain has racked up the assists early this season, so it was great to see him find the back of the net a couple times Tuesday. In six games, he has three goals and eight points. It's a small sample size, but Giroux is on pace to surpass his totals from last season -- 34 goals and 102 points -- both of which were career-bests.