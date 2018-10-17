Flyers' Claude Giroux: Tallies a pair of scores
Giroux scored two goals on eight shots in a 6-5 shootout victory against the Panthers on Tuesday.
The Flyers captain has racked up the assists early this season, so it was great to see him find the back of the net a couple times Tuesday. In six games, he has three goals and eight points. It's a small sample size, but Giroux is on pace to surpass his totals from last season -- 34 goals and 102 points -- both of which were career-bests.
More News
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Two-point effort in win over Ottawa•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Posts pair of assists•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Two-point effort in loss to Bruins•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Delivers two apples on man advantage•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Records assist in season-ending loss•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Nets first playoff goal of 2018•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...