Flyers' Claude Giroux: Tallies three shots in opener
Giroux had no points but three shots on goal and two PIM in a 4-3 victory against the Blackhawks during the season opener Friday.
The Flyers captain averaged about 2.8 shots on net per game last season, so it was nice to see him right at that average in the first game despite no goals. But in order to become a fantasy star again, Giroux does need to see more of his shots beat goaltenders. He was still a point per game guy last season, but because of a 8.0 percent decrease in his shooting percentage, Giroux scored 12 fewer goals in 2018-19 than he did in 2017-18.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.