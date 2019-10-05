Flyers' Claude Giroux: Tallies three shots in opener

Giroux had no points but three shots on goal and two PIM in a 4-3 victory against the Blackhawks during the season opener Friday.

The Flyers captain averaged about 2.8 shots on net per game last season, so it was nice to see him right at that average in the first game despite no goals. But in order to become a fantasy star again, Giroux does need to see more of his shots beat goaltenders. He was still a point per game guy last season, but because of a 8.0 percent decrease in his shooting percentage, Giroux scored 12 fewer goals in 2018-19 than he did in 2017-18.