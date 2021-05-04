Giroux had two goals and an assist with four shots in Monday's 7-2 victory over Pittsburgh. He also went 11-3 (78.6 percent) at the faceoff dot.

Giroux collected his 15th and 16th goals of the season, while also drawing an assist on Shayne Gostisbehere's power-play tally. The 33-year-old Giroux has amassed five goals and an assist over his last five contests.