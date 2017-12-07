Flyers' Claude Giroux: Tallies two assists
Giroux notched two helpers, one on the power play, in a 4-2 win over the Oilers on Wednesday.
This gives Giroux 30 points in 28 games. Sure, his 21.6 shooting percentage is unsustainable, but the 29-year-old has registered at least 44 assists in his last four seasons. He's been a preeminent playmaker for years, and that continues to be the case.
More News
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Scores in fourth straight•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Snaps six-game goal skid•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Posts three-point night in win over Hawks•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Delivers multi-point effort•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Driving force behind rally•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Goals just keep coming for playmaker•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...