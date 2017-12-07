Flyers' Claude Giroux: Tallies two assists

Giroux notched two helpers, one on the power play, in a 4-2 win over the Oilers on Wednesday.

This gives Giroux 30 points in 28 games. Sure, his 21.6 shooting percentage is unsustainable, but the 29-year-old has registered at least 44 assists in his last four seasons. He's been a preeminent playmaker for years, and that continues to be the case.