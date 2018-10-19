Flyers' Claude Giroux: Tallies two helpers in loss

Giroux recorded two assists in a 6-3 loss to the Blue Jackets on Thursday.

Thursday's multi-point game was the 30-year-old Canadian's second of its kind in as many games. With four points in his past two contests, Giroux now has 10 on the season and continues to produce at a high level.

More News
Our Latest Stories