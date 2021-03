Giroux scored a goal and an assist in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sabres.

He was right in the thick of the action as the Flyers rallied from a 3-0 deficit in the third period, potting the team's second goal and setting up Sean Couturier for the tying tally. Giroux is on pace for another strong campaign, racking up nine goals and 27 points through 32 games.