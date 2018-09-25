Flyers' Claude Giroux: Two-point effort in loss to Bruins
Giroux scored a power-play goal and added an assist at even strength in Monday's 4-3 preseason loss to the Bruins.
Coming off a career-best 102-point campaign, Giroux already looks to be in midseason form, racking up a couple of multi-point efforts for the Flyers so far this preseason. The 30-year-old has picked up at least 27 points with the man advantage in five straight seasons, and there's no reason to think his role on the power play will shrink in 2018-19.
More News
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Delivers two apples on man advantage•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Records assist in season-ending loss•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Nets first playoff goal of 2018•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Cruises past 100-point mark in finale•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Stays hot in loss to Isles•
-
Flyers' Claude Giroux: Leads way in win over Bruins•
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...