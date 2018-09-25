Flyers' Claude Giroux: Two-point effort in loss to Bruins

Giroux scored a power-play goal and added an assist at even strength in Monday's 4-3 preseason loss to the Bruins.

Coming off a career-best 102-point campaign, Giroux already looks to be in midseason form, racking up a couple of multi-point efforts for the Flyers so far this preseason. The 30-year-old has picked up at least 27 points with the man advantage in five straight seasons, and there's no reason to think his role on the power play will shrink in 2018-19.