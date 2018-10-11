Flyers' Claude Giroux: Two-point effort in win over Ottawa
Giroux scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, while adding seven shots and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 7-4 win over the Senators.
Linemate Jakub Voracek was busy racking up five points on the night, but Giroux made sure to get his as well. The 30-year-old topped the century mark for the first time last season, and with six points (one goal, five assists) through four games to begin the 2018-19 campaign, he's on his way to a repeat performance.
