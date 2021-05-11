Giroux notched two assists, one on the power play, in Monday's 4-2 win over the Devils.

The veteran forward had three multi-point efforts over the last five games to close out a disappointing campaign for Philadelphia. On the season, Giroux scored 16 goals and 43 points through 54 contests, and his 11 power-play points were his lowest total since he was seeing his first extended action in the NHL as a 20-year-old in 2008-09.