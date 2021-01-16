Giroux picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.
That's now three points in two games to kick off the season for Giroux, all of them helpers. Philly's offense as a whole has looked dynamic so far, and even if the shoulder injury Sean Couturier sustained Friday prompts some roster juggling, Giroux still figures to skate with talented linemates, especially with the man advantage.
