Flyers' Claude Giroux: Two power-play points Thursday
Giroux contributed a goal and an assist -- both on the power play -- in Thursday's 4-1 win over Vancouver.
Giroux logged a helper in the first period before potting his 12th goal of the season to make it 3-0 halfway through the second. The rejuvenated center's already just two goals shy of last season's 82-game mark, and he's also more than halfway to his 2016-17 point total of 58. Giroux's been surprisingly effective defensively as well despite his minus-1 finish here, as he sports a plus-8 rating after three consecutive campaigns in the negatives.
