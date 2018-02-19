Flyers' Claude Giroux: Unlocks milestone for goals
Giroux potted his 200th career goal to complement a pair of assists in Sunday's 7-4 road win over the Rangers.
Despite the Blueshirts converting four times, Giroux did enough damage on his own to maintain a tidy plus-2 rating in this one, and his third-period tally gives him 20 goals for the season. Neither team managed a power-play goal, but that's hardly a concern for Giroux owners. The 22nd overall pick from the 2006 draft has already scored eight times to go with 20 helpers on the man advantage in 2017-18.
