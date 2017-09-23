Bardreau has sustained an upper-body injury, Dave Isaac of the Courier-Post reports.

Bardreau isn't expected to earn a roster spot with the Flyers out of camp, though his time on the sidelines certainly doesn't do him any favors. The 24-year-old forward tallied 24 points over 72 contests with the team's AHL affiliate last season and is likely ticketed for a return to the Phantoms for the regular season.