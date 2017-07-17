Bardreau secured a two-year, two-way deal with Philadelphia on Saturday.

Bardeau logged 72 games with AHL Lehigh Valley last season in which he recorded nine goals and 15 helpers along with 85 PIM. While those might be decent enough numbers for a minor-league player, the winger will need to perform significantly better if he hopes to earn a call-up during the upcoming campaign. The Cornell University product figures to spend the bulk of the year with the Phantoms.

