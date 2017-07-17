Flyers' Cole Bardreau: Locks in two-year contract
Bardreau secured a two-year, two-way deal with Philadelphia on Saturday.
Bardeau logged 72 games with AHL Lehigh Valley last season in which he recorded nine goals and 15 helpers along with 85 PIM. While those might be decent enough numbers for a minor-league player, the winger will need to perform significantly better if he hopes to earn a call-up during the upcoming campaign. The Cornell University product figures to spend the bulk of the year with the Phantoms.
More News
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...
-
Draft Prep: Defenseman tiers
The blue line has dramatically more talent, and here's the way it breaks down tier by tier...
-
Draft Day Sleepers
Looking for a hidden gem on Draft Day? Look no further. Evan Berofsky has you covered with...