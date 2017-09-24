Flyers' Cole Bardreau: Out four weeks with upper-body ailment
Bardreau is expected to be sidelined for four weeks with an upper-body injury, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.
The 24-year-old forward was never expected to make the Flyers' Opening Night roster, so fantasy owners don't need to concern themselves with his status. Once healthy, Bardreau will almost certainly be assigned to AHL Lehigh Valley.
