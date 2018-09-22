Bardreau was waived by the Flyers on Friday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

The Cornell University product last played for AHL Lehigh Valley in 2017-18, accumulating 11 goals, 19 assists and 59 PIM over 45 regular--season games. He fell flat in the Calder Cup playoffs, though, as three helpers represented his point total over 13 contests.