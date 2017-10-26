Bardreau (upper body) recorded two shots on goals and two PIM in his return from injury for AHL Lehigh Valley.

Bardreau is entering his fourth AHL season following a four-year career at Cornell University. The undrafted center is still looking to make his NHL debut after re-signing with the Flyers in the offseason on a two-year, two-way deal. Barring a significant number of injuries in Philadelphia, the 24-year-old may have to wait until next year to crack the 23-man roster.