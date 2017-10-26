Flyers' Cole Bardreau: Suits up for Phantoms
Bardreau (upper body) recorded two shots on goals and two PIM in his return from injury for AHL Lehigh Valley.
Bardreau is entering his fourth AHL season following a four-year career at Cornell University. The undrafted center is still looking to make his NHL debut after re-signing with the Flyers in the offseason on a two-year, two-way deal. Barring a significant number of injuries in Philadelphia, the 24-year-old may have to wait until next year to crack the 23-man roster.
More News
-
Flyers' Cole Bardreau: Out four weeks with upper-body ailment•
-
Flyers' Cole Bardreau: Dealing with upper-body issue•
-
Flyers' Cole Bardreau: Locks in two-year contract•
-
Flyers' Cole Bardreau: Medically cleared, sent to AHL affiliate•
-
Flyers' Cole Bardreau: Will miss 4-to-6 weeks with abdominal injury•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...