Knuble scored a goal, put two shots on net and dished out two hits in Sunday's 5-2 loss to Edmonton.

Knuble helped inspire the Flyers to take over Sunday's second period, as his goal was the first of two in tallys that Philadelphia would score in a momentum-shifting effort. Overall, the 22-year-old forward is up to four goals, 18 shots on net and eight hits over his first 10 career NHL games. The Flyers might have discovered a gem in their bottom six, as the young winger has provided the team much needed two-way value. Knuble is a name to monitor in deep dynasty leagues if he can continue to carve out a role.