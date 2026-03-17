Knuble signed a two-year, entry-level contract with the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday, which is set to begin with the 2026-27 season.

Knuble will join the Flyers' organization at the start of the 2026-27 campaign after he signed his entry-level deal. The 21-year-old winger posted a trio of solid seasons at the University of Notre Dame, totaling 30 goals and 90 points during his time with the Irish. The 103rd overall selection in the 2023 NHL Entry Draft will land in the minors with AHL Lehigh Valley for the remainder of the campaign until his deal begins in the fall.