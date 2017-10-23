McDonald (lower body) was placed on waivers by the Flyers on Monday, Bob McKenzie of TSN reports.

McDonald was a long shot for Philadelphia's 23-man roster coming out of camp, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that he was sent down to the minors once given the all-clear. With the Phantoms last season, the winger tallied 25 goals and 19 helpers and could at least get a look from interested teams, but will head to AHL Lehigh Valley if he clears.