McDonald (lower body) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.

Despite being waived by the team Monday, McDonald finds himself on the NHL roster rather than the AHL one, albeit amongst the walking wounded. The Connecticut native remains without a timetable for return, but even when he is healthy enough to come off IR, he may find himself headed for Lehigh Valley anyway.

