Flyers' Colin McDonald: Listed on injured reserve
McDonald (lower body) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's official media site.
Despite being waived by the team Monday, McDonald finds himself on the NHL roster rather than the AHL one, albeit amongst the walking wounded. The Connecticut native remains without a timetable for return, but even when he is healthy enough to come off IR, he may find himself headed for Lehigh Valley anyway.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...