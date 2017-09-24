Play

McDonald (lower body) is out indefinitely, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

The 32-year-old winger provides the Flyers' AHL affiliate with veteran leadership, but he was never going to be in consideration for a spot on the big club's Opening Night roster, so fantasy owners don't need to concern themselves with his availability. Once healthy, McDonald will be sent to the minors.

