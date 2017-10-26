McDonald (lower body) scored a goal for AHL Lehigh Valley against AHL Springfield on Wednesday.

One goal in one game for McDonald in the minors after coming back from a lower-body injury that kept him sidelined for Flyers training camp. The veteran has 148 NHL games under his belt and could be in line for a call-up should the injury bug strike in the City of Brotherly Love, but for now, will impart his wisdom to the youngsters plying their trade with Philadelphia's development club.