McDonald (lower body) scored a goal for AHL Lehigh Valley against AHL Springfield on Wednesday.

One goal in one game for McDonald in the minors after coming back from a lower-body injury that kept him sidelined for Flyers training camp. The veteran has 148 NHL games under his belt and could be in line for a call-up should the injury bug strike in the City of Brotherly Love, but for now, will impart his wisdom to the youngsters plying their trade with Philadelphia's development club.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories