The Flyers recalled Bunnaman from AHL Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.

Bunnaman will provide some depth up front for the Flyers following the news that Nate Thompson (knee) will be sidelined a pair of weeks with a knee sprain. The 21-year-old pivot has collected just nine points (six goals, three assists) over 29 contests at the AHL level, so there's not much to look forward to for him in terms of fantasy value.