Bunnaman is on track to be promoted to the active roster and play in Friday's game versus the Bruins, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Bunnaman has frequently shuffled between the taxi squad and the active roster as a cap-saving measure, but he'll continue to be a regular in the lineup until Sean Couturier (ribs) is ready to return. The 22-year-old pivot has picked up one assist in seven games this campaign.