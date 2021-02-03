Bunnaman was promoted to the Flyers' active roster Wednesday.
Bunnaman has bounced between the active roster and the taxi squad on a daily basis recently as a cap-saving measure, but he's expected to be in Philadelphia's lineup for Wednesday's game against Boston. He's picked up one helper in six games this campaign.
