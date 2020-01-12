The Flyers recalled Bunnaman from AHL Lehigh Valley on Sunday, Anthony Mingioni of Center Ice Philly reports.

The 21-year-old will get his second stint with the big club, as he's played four games with the Flyers this year. He replaced David Kase on the roster, so it's likely that Bunnaman could draw into the lineup for Monday's game against Boston, especially considering Chris Stewart is dealing with an illness.