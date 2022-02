Bunnaman was waived by Philadelphia on Friday, Adam Kimelman of NHL.com reports.

Philadelphia is off until Monday versus Carolina, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Bunnaman back with the big club prior to that contest as long as he passes through waivers unclaimed. The 24-year-old winger made his lone appearance with the Flyers on Jan. 22 against the Sabres, registering two shots on goal in 8:16 of ice time.