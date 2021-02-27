Bunnaman was sent to the taxi squad Friday, according to CBS Sports.
Bunnaman has appeared in 11 of the last 12 games, recording one assist and 19 hits during that span. He could slide back on to the active roster before Saturday's game in Buffalo.
More News
-
Flyers' Connor Bunnaman: Returns to active roster•
-
Flyers' Connor Bunnaman: Placed on taxi squad•
-
Flyers' Connor Bunnaman: Ascends to active roster•
-
Flyers' Connor Bunnaman: Shuffles to taxi squad•
-
Flyers' Connor Bunnaman: Back with big club•
-
Flyers' Connor Bunnaman: Designated for taxi squad•